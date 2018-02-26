Magical music at the Palace from Mansfield Operatic Society

Mansfield Operatic Society return to action with a production of South Pacific from March 7-11 at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

Come and along and see the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, one of the most beloved to be written in the 20th century.

Set against the backdrop of the beautiful French Polynesian islands, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical links the themes of romance, duty and prejudice, creating a show that is humorous, heartbreaking and thought-provoking. Premiered on Broadway in 1949, the show’s overall quality was recognised when it won a prestigious Pulitzer Prize in 1950.

This hugely entertaining show still has an important and relevant message, dealing with issues that are as raw today as they were in 1949.

Its compelling plot, likeable characters and beautiful melodies all come together to weave a story that will appeal to all.

With songs such as Nothing Like a Dame, Some Enchanted Evening, I’m in Love With a Wonderful Guy and, of course Bali H’ai, the audience will be cast away with to this island paradise. Pictured are Mansfield Operatic Society’s Jo Dewberry as Nellie Forbush and Sean Curtis as Emile de Becque.

Sit back and enjoy some of the greatest show numbers of all time.

Call the box office on 01623 633133.