Mansfield Ops perform a pair of Christmas shows

Mansfield Operatic Society members will be bringing A Very Musical Christmas to Create Theatre in the town during the festive season.

The show, which will feature songs from musical theatre along with memorable tunes from the golden age of cinema, is being given a double billing on Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17.

Songs will include Seasons of Love from Rent, I Know Him So Well from Chess and music from Jersey Boy and Shrek will feature.

The second act will have festive songs from stage and screen such as Let It Go from Frozen and It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas from Home Alone 2.

Saturday’s show begins at 7.30pm, while Sunday’s matinee commences at 2.30pm.

Founded in 1905, the ‘Mansfield Ops’ have, for more than 100 years provided Mansfield and surrounding areas with quality shows and concerts in top class venues. The society comprises talented singers, dancers and actors both young and old.

Tickets for the Christmas shows cost £6 per person and can be purchased by calling 01623 413363 or by visiting www.createtheatre.co.uk