McFadden to star in Priscilla at Nottingham venue next year

Mark Goucher and first-time producer Jason Donovan have announced that actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden will star in their brand-new production of the much-loved glittering hit musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

The production will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham from Monday, January 27. to Saturday, February 21, 2020 as part of an extended national tour.

It marks Donovan’s first time as a producer, having performed in the cast of the original West End production and two subsequent UK tours.

Joe McFadden said: “I’m over the moon to be taking on this new and exciting challenge in a musical that I have been a massive fan of for such a long time. I’m looking forward to working with this wonderful production team, including Jason, whose guidance I feel especially lucky to have given his previous experience with the production.

“ I can’t wait to take the Priscilla bus on the road and have a bonzer time making the role my own!”

Mark Goucher added: “Joe is great casting for Priscilla. He is a very strong musical theatre performer and will bring great charm and integrity to this new production of a great musical.”

Jason Donovan concluded: “So pleased to announce Joe be starring in our production. He’s a down to earth, talented guy who will bring enormous warmth to the role of Mitzi. I can’t wait to see him in heels doing those dance routines.... Awesome.”

The iconic hit musical has more glitter than ever before, featuring a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife, Finally and many more.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 8. Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Samuel Black Photography