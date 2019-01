Tickets are now on sale for this year’s eagerly-awaited Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season.

Taking place at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from July 30 to August 24, there will be a top quartet of thrillers for you to enjoy this summer: Wait Until Dark, Murder With Love, Anybody for Murder and Dangerous Obsession.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or see www.trch.co.uk