Pasquale and Challis head cast at Theatre Royal this Christmas

The Theatre Royal Nottingham has comedy legend Joe Pasquale and Only Fools and Horses star John Challis leading the cast of this year’s swashbuckling family pantomime, Peter Pan, from Saturday, December 8.

Joe Pasquale will take the role of Smee. Well-known and best-loved for being one of the hardest-working and top-selling live comedians in British comedy today, Joe has been delighting audiences for more than 20 years with his live stand-up tours and infectious sense of fun.

Along the way he’s voiced characters for Hollywood movies, toured in several major theatrical productions including Mel Brooks’s The Producers, starred in the West End production of Spamalot, been crowned King of the Jungle in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out Of Here, appeared on five Royal Variety Performances and is currently on tour in a live stage incarnation of the classic sitcom Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em in the iconic role of Frank Spencer.

Best known for his role as Boycie in the BBC’s long-running Only Fools and Horses, John Challis (and his character’s iconic laugh) have entertained television viewers for decades in the classic sitcom, and its spin-off The Green, Green Grass. John’s other television appearances include Dixon of Dock Green, Coronation Street, Open All Hours, My Family, Last of the Summer Wine and is currently a series regular in the hit ITV comedy, Benidorm.

In addition to his screen work, John regularly tours his one-man theatre show Only Fools and Boycie, giving an insight into the workings of the sitcom which made him a household name. John will play Captain Hook, the most evil man in Neverland.

Peter Pan will be staged by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, and the company behind the theatre’s record-breaking productions each year.

Peter Pan will feature the Theatre Royal’s hallmark of outstanding entertainment for theatregoers of all ages. With amazing flying effects, magic and fairy dust, join Peter and the Lost Boys and set sail in the ultimate pantomime adventure complete with all of the ingredients audiences know to expect in this swashbuckling festive treat.

Qdos Entertainment’s managing director Michael Harrison said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Joe Pasquale and John Challis to star in our Nottingham pantomime this year. This year’s production promises all the laughs, audience participation and magic Nottingham audiences have come to expect each festive season, and we can’t wait to bring our show to them this Christmas.”

Jonathan Saville, director of sales, marketing and development at the Theatre Royal, added: “Pantomime fans with longer memories will be delighted to hear that both Joe Pasquale and John Challis are returning as they have both performed to rave reviews in past pantomime productions here at the Theatre Royal.

“We could not be more thrilled to announce our leading cast today. Over 13,000 customers are already booked in to see this year’s pantomime and with Peter Pan being one of our most popular pantomimes we look forward to another sell-out Christmas season. Peter Pan will definitely be in safe hands with these two super-talented and very funny men!”

With further casting to be announced, audiences shouldn’t leave it any longer to hook tickets to Nottingham’s high-flying pantomime adventure, Peter Pan, or they’ll be forced to walk the plank. Peter Pan, which is adapted from the original by J M Barrie, at Theatre Royal Nottingham runs from Saturday, December 8 to Sunday, January 13.