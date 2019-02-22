Paul McCaffrey brings first solo stand-up tour to Nottingham Glee

Paul McCaffrey perform his latest stand-up show at Nottingham Glee Club on March 7.

The cheeky stand-up comic has embarked on his first solo tour of the country, called I Thought I’d Have Grown Out Of This By Now.

Paul is in his 40s, but can’t get used to it. This state of affairs, however, is the same for many in his generation, and so Paul’s show is all about how he and his peers are adapting (or not) to the immense changes that age is bringing.

Want to party all night? You can’t, your body can’t handle it.

Fancy a dance? No, you’ll have a heart attack.

Time for an all-day drinking session? Yes, but only if it’s drinking Horlicks.

Where oh where has the time gone?

Photo credit: Brian J Ritchie