People Of The Eye is coming to Nottingham Playhouse

DH Ensemble is bringing its deaf and hearing accessible show People of the Eye to Nottingham Playhouse on April 7.

After a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe as part of Northern Stage’s programme at Summerhall in 2016 and a UK tour in autumn 2017, The DH (Deaf & Hearing) Ensemble are taking People of the Eye to further venues in this spring.

Writer/performer Erin Siobhan Hutching grew up with a deaf sister and so has been communicating with sign language all her life. When her sister Sarah was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of 18 months, doctors told her parents not to use sign language as they believed it would impair her ability to learn speech. This advice, commonly given to hearing parents of deaf children in the 80s and even today, has been refuted by many studies demonstrating the benefits of being bilingual.

It was attending Sarah’s wedding in Erin’s home country of New Zealand, attended by both deaf and hearing guests and interpreted through sign language, that inspired Erin, who learn to sign at a very young age, to start using sign language in her own performance.

With People of the Eye, Erin has created a story about a family navigating their way through the Deaf world based on her own experiences, incorporating sound, visual projections, mime, creative accessibility and real-life home movies of her family, coming together in a beautiful piece about memory, feelings of isolation, and finding the joy in difference.

