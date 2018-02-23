Riotous laughs galore as Masque Productions perform Dirty Dusting

There is still time for you to get your tickets to see Dirty Dusting.

The comedy by Ed Waugh and Trevor Wood is to be performed by Masque Productions at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre from February 28 to March 3.

Performances takes place nightly at 7.30pm and there will also be a Saturday matinee from 2.30pm. Tickets are £12 no concessions) and available from the box office on 01623 633133.

Three cleaners, Olive, Elsie and Gladys feel their lives are coming to an end when threatened with redundancy until a chance wrong number gives them a new business start-up idea - to run a adult phoneline. There’s no reason why they can’t get rich quick providing they can keep their operation a secret from their bosses.