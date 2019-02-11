Romeo and Juliet hits the stage in city as RSC tour reaches Nottingham Theatre Royal

The Royal Shakespeare Company will tour its critically acclaimed production of Romeo and Juliet to the Theatre Royal Nottingham from Tuesday, February 19, to Saturday, February 23.

Eight young people from Bluecoat Beechdale Academy in Bilborough will join the professional cast in this production.

Bluecoat Beechdale Academy is part of the RSC’s associate schools programme, a partnership between the RSC and regional theatres, including the Theatre Royal Nottingham. In two teams of four, the young people, aged between 14-15, will share the role of the Chorus with the RSC professional cast, with each team taking part in three or four performances.

Directed by RSC deputy artistic director, Erica Whyman, the production features Bally Gill and Karen Fishwick in the roles of Romeo and Juliet.

Erica Whyman said: “Touring our work is at the heart of what the RSC is about. It gives as many people as possible the chance to experience our productions. The RSC’s award-winning Matilda The Musical is currently on a UK and Ireland tour, and later this year we will take our First Encounters with Shakespeare production of The Comedy of Errors into theatres and schools.

“In 2016 we toured my production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream around the UK, which involved local amateur groups and school children working alongside our professional cast. I know from first-hand experience the effect this had on those who took part and those who saw the show. It’s therefore a great delight to me to be taking another of my productions, this time Romeo and Juliet, out on the road in 2019.”

For tickets, see www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.