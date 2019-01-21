Strictly winner and EastEnders icon head the cast of thriller at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Get ready for some thrilling theatre when The House On Cold Hill is staged at Nottingham Theatre Royal, from January 28-February 2.

The work of multi-million selling author Peter James returns to theatres with the world premiere production of this spine-chilling stage play.

Adapted from his best-selling 2015 novel and based on the author’s own real-life experience in a haunted house, the play stars the BAFTA nominated actor and winner of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing 2017, Joe McFadden (The Crow Road, Heartbeat, Holby City) as Ollie Harcourt.

Joining him, as his wife Caro Harcourt will be award winning actress Rita Simons (Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders).

The Harcourt family moves into the house of the dreams that has been empty for the last 40 years. However, their dream home quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares, as they begin to sense that they aren’t the only residents at Cold Hill…

For tickets, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or see www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Helen Maybanks