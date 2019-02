Waiting For Gateaux is the comedy being performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre from February 27-March 2.

Masque Productions return to the stage with this comedy from Ed Waugh and Trevor Wood.

It is set at Mo-tivators, the health club where you can have your cake and eat it. It is also the worst health and fitness club in the country.

For ticket information, call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk