THEATRE REVIEW: White Christmas proves a seasonal treat for theatregoers

Forecasters are predicting a snowy, chilly festive season, but if you want a guaranteed cert then head for Leicester, writes Tony Spittles.

The city’s Curve is staging the feel-good musical comedy White Christmas that’s in top gear from start to finish.

Based on the original 1954 movie, starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, the Curve’s all-singing, all-dancing staging is a delight for eye and ear with a production that wouldn’t look out of place in London’s West End or on Broadway.

And that would also go for the cast headed by Danny Mac and Dan Burton as song and dance duo Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who team up with sister act Betty (Emma Williams) and Judy Haynes (Monique Young) to exchange New York for a pre-Christmas booking at an out-of-the-way inn in rural Vermont.

There the guys find that the inn is run by their wartime commanding officer, Gen Henry Waverly (Garry Robson), but he has more bills to pay than guests to stay, prompting the men to call on their ex-Army colleagues to head upstate and put on a show that will put the general’s business back on its feet.

The backdrop to this rescue plan sports a host of timeless Irving Berlin classics, including Happy Holiday, Sisters, Snow, Let Me Sing and I’m Happy - a tour-de-force rendition by Wendy Mae Brown as the general’s no-nonsense receptionist Martha - How Deep Is the Ocean and, of course, White Christmas.

This must-see production from director Nikolai Foster and two-times Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear runs until Sunday, January 13.

