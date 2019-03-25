Tickets are up for grabs to see comic legends Cannon And Ball at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre

An Audience With Cannon And Ball can be seen at Mansfield Palace Theatre on April 14.

We have a pair of tickets to see the legendary comic duo up for grabs in a great competition.

Opening the show with 45 minutes of unforgettable comedy, the pair will perform some of their legendary routines.

Tommy and Bobby then open Act Two with a song and tell the story of their career.

For tickets, you can call 01623 633133 or click here .

However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer the following correctly: Complete Bobby Ball’s famous catchphrase: Rock On.......?

Email your answer, name, address and contact number to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you win.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date of 9am on Monday, April 8 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.chad.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.

