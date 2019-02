Guys and Dolls will be performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre from March 6-10.

Mansfield Operatic Society present Frank Loesser’s much-loved musical, based on some of the characters created by Damon Runyon.

Songs featured in the production include Sit Down, Luck Be A Lady, I’ve Never Been In Love Before, Sue Me and many more.

For more, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk