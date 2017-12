ART, Yasmina Reza’s hugely acclaimed and popular play, is touring the country and will stop in Nottingham next year.

It can be seen at the Theatre Royal from April 30-May 5 and stars Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson.

Tickets cost £16.50 - £34.50 plus discounts, available at www.trch.co.uk or on 0115 989 5555.