World famous circus to dazzle Kirkby this week

A world-famous travelling circus is promised to “blow your minds” as it arrives in Kirkby.

Planet Circus, which has featured on numerous television programmes including hit ITV show Britain’s Got Talent, arrived in the town last night and will remain until October 14.

A circus spokesman promised the show would “blow people’s minds”.

The circus,on Derby Road, Kirkby, has a number of special deals for guests.

Shows take place at 5pm and 7.30pm on weekdays, 2pm and 5pm on Saturday and 12.30pm and 3pm on Sunday.