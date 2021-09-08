Heartbeat stars Trish Penrose and David Lonsdale to appear at classic car event at Goathland, near Whitby
Fans of a popular TV series that was set in and around the North York Moors and Whitby will be able to meet stars of the show and see some of the vintage vehicles that were used for filming at a charity rally event.
The Heartbeat Vehicle Rally will take place in the village of Goathland, where much of the police series, set in the 1960s, was based.
The police van and other classic vehicles will be on display over the weekend of this Saturday and Sunday (Sep 11 and 12) from 10.30am each day.
They will be parked at The Green, near Aidensfield Stores and Goathland Tea Rooms.
A Heartbeat calendar, which has been produced, will be on sale in Aidensfield Stores and proceeds from them will be donated to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Tricia Penrose, who played Gina Ward and David Lonsdale, who played David Stockwell, will also be attending to meet fans and sign calendars.
On the Saturday night, singer Alan Cleland (Just Jock) will perform songs from the 1950s, 60s and 70s at The Hub at Goathland Cricket Club.
Tickets £5 on the door, cash only. Doors open at 7.30pm.
Heartbeat, which was based on the Constable series of novels by Nicholas Rhea, ran on TV from 1992 to 2010.