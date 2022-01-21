Hucknall’s Arc Cinema: film times for the week ahead, ‘Fiver Fridays’ and three new releases on offer

Stephen Graham starring in Boiling Point, which opens at The Arc Cinema

You read that right, just £5 for a ticket on Friday January 21 and next Friday, January 28.

What’s more, the High Street venue continues to have its finger on the pulse of all the latest releases with three new flicks opening ahead of the weekend.

First up is Nightmare Alley, a new film from Guillermo Del Toro, featuring a star-studded cast including the likes of Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.

It tells the tale of a down-on-his luck carnival worker who links up with a clairvoyant and proceeds to try and grift the wealthy of 1940s New York to boost his lot.

Next is Belfast, the semi-autobiographical film from Kenneth Branagh which has been picking up plenty of nods on the film festival circuit.

Thirdly is Boiling Point, which has performed brilliantly since its nationwide release last week, prompting its arrival at The Arc.

The movie was shot in one take and focuses on a busy night in a London restaurant and how head chef Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) balances personal and professional dramas that threaten everything he's worked for.

Films for the coming week (January 21-27):

BELFAST (12A)

Fri 14:00, 18:40, 20:40; Sat and Sun 13:55, 16:00, 18:25, 20:40; Mon-to-Thurs 15:35, 18:35, 20:45.

BOILING POINT (15)

Fri 16:55; Sat and Sun 17:40; Mon-to-Thurs 18:10.

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG (PG)

Fri 16:00; Sat & Sun 11:00 (Kids’ Club) 13:50; Mon-to-Thurs 15:35.

ENCANTO (U)

Sat & Sun 11:30.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY (15)

Fri 14:25, 17:15, 20:20; Sat and Sun 11:00, 14:40, 16:25, 19:45; Mon-to-Thurs 17:40, 20:15.

SCREAM (18)

Fri 18:05, 20:30; Sat and Sun 16:05, 18:10, 20:40; Mon-to-Thurs 15:40, 17:45, 20:40.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (12A)

Fri 14:00, 17:10, 20:00; Sat and Sun 11:35, 13:15, 19:30; Mon-to-Thurs 15:30 20:10

THE KING’S MAN (15)

Fri 14:15; Sat and Sun 17:30 20:20.