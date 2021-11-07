New maps show off the best waterside walks in Yorkshire that are easily accessible by train

The maps will be available at train stations along the Leeds-Liverpool canal

New large-scale signage and maps detailing linear waterside walking routes, local landmarks and attractions are now available to pick up in five train stations along the Leeds & Liverpool Canal: Saltaire, Shipley, Bingley, Skipton and Keighley.

Having regular access to blue and green spaces has been shown to have significant wellbeing benefits for everyone, which is why the maps are highlighting the best walks that are easily accessible by train.

Indeed, research from the Trsut found that the 2,000-mile network provides around £1billion of savings to the NHS each year through its health and wellbeing benefits.

Tony Baxter, Regional Director at Northern said: “It’s so easy to access our canals and rivers by train – but not that many people know just how easy it is.

“The new maps show off some of North Yorkshire’s best beauty spots and will inspire people to get outside and walk by the waterside.

“Our vision is to make a positive impact in the north of England and we are delighted to be working with the Canal & River Trust to encourage our customers to get outside, enjoy our waterways, and ‘go do their thing’.”

Nicola Christian, Business & Corporate Engagement Partner at Canal & River Trust said: “Research shows that spending time by water helps us to relax and boost our ‘feel good’ factor.

"Canals and rivers are fantastic places to get away from life stresses, enjoy connecting with nature, and spending time with friends and family. The railway network offers the perfect opportunity to explore our 200-year old canals and enjoy the wellbeing benefits of being by water.

“On a visit to a canal you may have noticed that there is inevitably a railway close to hand.

"Many railways followed established canal routes to avoid the expensive construction of tunnels, bridges and aqueducts or viaducts.