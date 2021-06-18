Nottingham Castle is ready to open its doors again - and here’s everything you need to know

With a number of exciting exhibitions, galleries and attractions, visitors can expect a fun-filled, interactive, and engaging family day out, with something on offer for all ages to enjoy, but what are the details?

When is it opening?

Monday June 21. Gates will open from 10am.

Nottingham Castle in all its glory. Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot.

What has happened?

The Castle has recently undergone a £30million redevelopment. The redevelopment has received funding from National Lottery Heritage Fund, Nottingham City Council, D2N2, and Arts Council England to transform it into a world-class attraction that the city can be proud of.

What is there for a family to do at the Castle?

Nottingham Castle has plenty to offer all ages. From the Robin Hood Adventures, where visitors can relive Robin’s famous moments through mixed reality storytelling and gaming, to outdoor trails designed especially for little outlaws. The Castle also features a brand-new adventure outdoor play area called Hood’s Hideout where children can let off steam, and is now offering tours of its mysterious network of caves to discover the city’s hidden past. The Rebellion Gallery provides a representation of rebel voices throughout the Castle’s 1,000 years of history.

How much are tickets?

General admission ticket prices are as follows:

Adult £13, child (five to 17) £9.50, under 5s free, senior/concession, £12, family ticket (two adults and up to three children) £35.50, family ticket (one adult and up to three children) £22.50, carer free.

Timed, ticketed activities will also be available to book in advance at an additional cost:

Robin Hood Adventures:

Adult, £3, child (five to17) £2.50, concession £3, family (two plus three) £8.50, family (one plus three) £5.50, child 0 to four free.

Cave Tours – Underground Adventure

Adult £5, child £4, concession £5, family (two plus three) £14, family (one plus three) £9, child 0 to four free.

How do you book tickets?

Tickets must be purchased in advance through the website at NottinghamCastle.org.uk. Entry slots are every 15 minutes, starting at 10am and last entry is one hour before closing.

Admission to the Robin Hood Adventures (entry slots are every 30 minutes, starting at 10.15am. Allow 30 minutes for this experience) and Castle Cave Tours (entry slots are every 40 minutes, starting at 10.20am. Allow 25 minutes for this experience) are bookable in addition to a Nottingham Castle ticket. Tickets to these attractions can either be booked in advance online, or at the visitor centre on the day of the visit.

