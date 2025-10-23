SHAKE THINGS UP: Step out of your comfort zone with 11 different things to do in and around Nottinghamshire

3 . Go Ape, Sherwood Pines

Fun for all the family awaits as you step into the unknown with six brilliant outdoor activities for adults and children. Do you dare try the newest and most extreme high ropes adventure, Challenge Plus? Get ready to feel the rush of adrenaline as you take on the Treetop Challenge nestled in the heart of Sherwood Pines. Brace yourself for an exhilarating experience as you and a friend zip side by side on dual zip wires, reaching speeds of up to 20mph! Photo: Google