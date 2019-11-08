Spellbinding show Disney On Ice Celebrates 100 Years of Magic in Sheffield ahead of Nottingham transfer

Families should get their skates on if they want to see Disney On Ice Celebrates 100 Years of Magic.

The production is in Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena until Sunday, November 10, and showcases more than 50 Disney stars.

Audiences will travel to the heart of Africa with Disney’s Lion King, enjoy adventure in friendship with the gang from Disney.Pixar’s Toy Story, watch Belle break the Beast’s curse in the tale of Beauty & The Beast and enter the kingdom of Arendelle from Disney’s Frozen where hilarious snowman Olaf and mountain-man Kristoff will help royal sisters Anna and Ella discover that true love conquers all.

The show transfers to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena from November 20 to 24, 2019.

Tickets for the Sheffield run are priced from £19.80, call 0114 2565566 or go to www.flydsaarena.co.uk; tickets for Nottingham from £26.40, go to www.fromtheboxoffice.com/book/Z43U-disney-on-ice-celebrates-100-years-of-magic-nottingham.

