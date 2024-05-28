1 . Clumber Park

There's something on offer for children of every age at Clumber Park. Have fun den building in Leaping Bar, the natural play area at the top of the car park, and enjoy climbing, hiding and exploring in the hidden Woodland Play Park.Look out for swans, geese, rabbits and squirrels as you explore the Pleasure Grounds and spend some quiet time in the busy Bird Hide watching a variety of birds.The Discovery Centre is a must see when visiting. Within the Discovery Centre, you'll find our new ‘50 things’ room, celebrating all the fun that can be had whilst connecting with nature. With everything from creating wild art and making friends with a bug, to playing pooh sticks and keeping a nature diary. Collect a 50 things sheet, head outside and cross some activities off your list!Join the team at Lake Brew, by the lake in Hardwick village for Bark Rubbing on Wednesday May 29 & Thursday May 30 from 10am to 2pm. Free event, no booking required.If you have a child age 5 or under, enjoy a performance of Goose on the Parsonage Lawn on Friday 31 May at 10am, 12pm, 2pm. Tickets are available online https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumber-park Photo: Rachel Atkins