Summer holiday plans: The best places to visit around Nottinghamshire

By Kate Mason
Published 9th Mar 2021, 08:31 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 16:52 BST
School is out for the summer and if you’re looking for ideas to keep your children entertained we’ve picked out some of the best outdoor venues in the region to visit.

From Clumber Park to Sherwood Pines – we’ve got a break down of the best places to visit and make the most of the six week holidays.

Whether you fancy a family walk, bike ride or the chance to explore some of the stunning historical buildings in the region we’ve got you covered.

Make the most of the summer holidays

1. Go outdoors

Make the most of the summer holidaysPhoto: Submit

The perfect place for a family walk, bike ride or picnic.  https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumber-park/whats-on?fbclid=IwAR1BIf36dlt8Q1fGCRjCmty1Xn10UbI14jHzPHPNIXtiDmc24sSQ3KCyj

2. Clumber Park

Set in beautiful parkland, Rufford Abbey offers over 870 years of history and would provide the perfect setting for a family day out over the summer holidays. There is plenty to explore with walks through the native woodlands, a lake and gardens. Book parking in advance at https://www.parkwoodoutdoors.co.uk/centre/rufford-abbey

3. Rufford Abbey Country Park

Come and explore one of the Midland’s most well-known forests complete with activity trails, play areas, wild running and mountain biking. Enjoy a family day out in the fresh air. Visit www.forestryengland.uk/sherwood-pines. Photo: Forestry England

4. Sherwood Pines

