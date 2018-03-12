Three of the best from Opera North this week

Emotions run high this week as Opera North return to Nottingham with three passionate and powerful works.

They will be performing company’s critically-acclaimed production of Puccini’s much-loved Madama Butterfly, followed by Un ballo in maschera, Verdi’s insightful look at the tragic consequences of mixing politics and passion, and finishing with a whirlwind of seduction on a grand - and ultimately deadly - scale in Mozart’s tale of the irredeemable hedonist, Don Giovanni.

The stay at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal runs from March 13-17.

Richard Mantle, general director, Opera North, said: “Our winter season lays bare the fatal consequences of wayward passion. All three operas feel particularly pertinent in today’s world with their exploration of the misunderstandings that arise between different cultures, and the effect the misuse of power has on both the individual and society.

“Together, they make a gripping introduction to the art-form for newcomers, and give more seasoned opera-goers the chance to compare three Italian masterpieces in a compelling start to 2018.”

A deeply poignant tale of love and betrayal, Madama Butterfly is an iconic example of Puccini’s dramatic genius. A young Japanese girl, Cio-Cio-San, falls in love with, and marries, a U.S. naval officer, only to be cruelly deserted by him when he returns to his homeland. Together with Pinkerton’s child, she patiently awaits his return, not realising that her husband has taken an American wife in the intervening years.

Political subterfuge takes centre-stage in the company’s first ever production of Un ballo in maschera (A Masked Ball). Verdi’s opera is based on a real-life event: the assassination of King Gustavus of Sweden in 1792.

At the heart of all the political intrigue however lies an unrequited love triangle which ultimately sets the seal on the fate of the King, despite his having decided that duty and loyalty must come before affairs of the heart.

Passion of a different hue leads to cold-blooded murder in Mozart’s masterful re-telling of the story of Don Juan and his licentious lifestyle, Don Giovanni. This revival of Alessandro Talevi’s witty and compelling production takes the audience on an exhilarating trip through different eras, each of which is brought imaginatively to life through set and costumes designed by Madeleine Boyd.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.