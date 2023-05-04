However, the figures were questioned by unions, who said deaths from certain sectors were not included, as well as from work-related illnesses such as asbestos exposure.

The GMB trade union said it is “extremely sceptical” the current data shows the full story, and claimed there are issues with under-reporting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest figures from the Health and Safety Executive – known as Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations – show 134 people reported suffering injuries at work in Ashfield in 2021-22, up from 111 the year before, but down from 137 in 2018-19, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Across Great Britain, 61,700 workers reported non-fatal injuries in 2021-22, down from 69,300 in 2018-19.

Across Great Britain, 61,700 workers reported non-fatal injuries in 2021-22, down from 69,300 in 2018-19.

An injury is recorded if an employee misses the following seven days of work, or if they suffer a fracture, amputation, reduction or loss of sight, serious burn, a head injury which causes unconsciousness, scalping, crush-related injuries, or hypothermia or heat-induced illness caused by working in an enclosed space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel Shears, GMB national health and safety officer, said: “While almost all work-related fatalities in the scope of RIDDOR will be reported, by definition this excludes deaths at sea, deaths airside in aviation, all work-related road traffic fatalities, and work-related suicides.”

Mr Shears said these and those from long-term illnesses caused in the workplace puts the true figure of annual deaths in the UK between 20,000 and 50,000.

He also called on greater funding for regulators to increase the number of employers reporting injuries and fatalities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The figures also showed 96, 72 per cent, of the 134 non-fatal injuries recorded in Ashfield resulted in someone missing at least seven working days.

Meanwhile, 1,100 people have died at work across Britain over the last eight years, when comparable figures began, including two in Ashfield.

An HSE spokesman said: “Nobody should die at work. Every loss of life is a tragedy, and we are committed to making workplaces safer and securing justice as part of our mission to protect people and places.