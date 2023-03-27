Rise in methadone prescriptions for opiate addiction in Worksop and Retford

Methadone, marketed under the name Physeptone, is a synthetic opioid used to help people who have a heroin addiction by reducing withdrawal symptoms. The drug is only available on prescription from GPs or drug treatment services.

Methadone is addictive, like all opioids. When used for detox, a treatment plan includes details for gradually reducing then stopping doses of it.

NHS OpenPrescribing figures show 18 prescriptions for methadone were given out by GPs in the former NHS Bassetlaw clinical commissioning group to treat substance dependence, up from three the year before, but down from 2018, when 39 were handed out.

It follows the trend across England where prescriptions for the opioid have fallen 18 per cent in the last five years. The total cost to the NHS for these prescriptions over the past five years was £18.4 million, with last year costing about £3.3m.

Martin Blakebrough, chief executive of charity Kaleidoscope which runs drug and alcohol services, said the drop in GP prescriptions for methadone is concerning news.

He said: “Where possible, a person's GP should be able to support their patients, but too many are avoiding this responsibility and in effect discharging it to drug agencies who are primarily tasked in helping those who do not engage in mainstream services.”

The NHS said GPs and pharmacists have cut all opioid prescriptions in England, including methadone, 450,000 in under four years.

It comes as the NHS announced a new action plan to crack down on the overuse of potentially addictive medicines such as sleeping pills and benzodiazepine.

Prof Tony Avery, NHS England Prescribing national clinical director, said medicines offers a range of tools to medical staff in caring and treating patients.

He said: “However, we need to be alert to the risks of some medicines, particularly when used over a long period of time, and the framework we are publishing today empowers local services to work with people to ensure they are being effectively supported when a medicine is no longer providing overall benefit.”