Young women in Nottinghamshire three times as likely to be hospitalised for self-harm as male counterparts

It comes as the Government published the National Suicide Prevention Strategy, which launches more than 100 initiatives to reduce suicide rates within two-and-a-half years and includes a particular focus on young people.

The Government pledged to implement a new national alert system – where people can notify relevant authorities about individuals, suicide methods, or risks – and improve school mental health services, so half of pupils can access support by March 2025.

Mental health charity YoungMinds said the figures are “deeply concerning” and urged the Government to prioritise young people's mental health and address the root causes.

There were 35,000 hospitalisations of young women and girls due to self-harm in 2021-22. (Photo by: Gareth Fuller/PA/Radar)

The latest data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows there were about 405 hospitalisations of young women and girls aged 10-24 in Nottinghamshire for self-harm in 2021-22.

It meant there were 638 admissions per 100,000 adolescent women in the area that year.

However, this fell to 213 admissions per 100,000 adolescent men, meaning a young woman was about three times as likely to be hospitalised for self-harm.

This followed the trend across England, where there were 35,000 hospitalisations of young women and girls due to self-harm in 2021-22, more than four times as many admissions as for young men and boys.

Prof Peter Fonagy, chief executive of the Anna Freud mental health charity, said: “Pressure to look a certain way, achieve academically and comparison on social media all contribute to setting the bar much higher for girls and young women within society. By recognising these types of drivers of anxiety and distress in our children and young people earlier we can help to develop and improve intervention programmes.”

YoungMinds said access to early support is vital for young people, but that many who self-harm struggle to reach out, facing “high thresholds and long waiting lists before receiving any treatment which can have devastating consequences”.

Tom Madders, charity director of communications and campaigns, said: “To turn the tide on this crisis, the Government must start prioritising young people’s mental health by setting out a clear plan to drive down prevalence and address the root causes. This includes providing early support in communities, increasing help in schools, and reducing waiting times.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “It’s imperative we support people earlier to prevent them reaching the lowest point, while tackling emerging methods of suicide, and eradicating harmful material online.”

An NHS spokesman said the coronavirus pandemic has “taken an inevitable toll on people's mental health.”

He said: “The mental health workforce continues to grow in line with this demand and more than 2,000 trained mental health practitioners have been introduced into schools for additional and earlier support.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’re extending coverage of mental health support teams to at least 50 per cent of pupils in England by the end of March 2025.

