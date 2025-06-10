Ashfield Council warns Hucknall residents against the dangers of cold callers

Hucknall council tenants are being warned of the dangers of signing contracts with cold callers who turn up on their doorstep.

Ashfield Council is encouraging residents not to let these people into their homes after a tenant was tricked into thinking he needed repairs carrying out to the property.

The cold caller told him his home needed repairs carrying out and he signed the contract, but was not warned that he could end up giving evidence in a court room. He said the whole process made him feel ‘like a criminal’.

The council was successful in winning the case.

The council is asking tenants who have concerns over their home to contact the authority directly and speak to the dedicated housing teams.

Coun Andy Meakin (Ash Ind), executive lead for social housing and assets, said: “I do feel for the tenant as this is an awful situation to be put in.

"These cold callers can be very convincing and tenants are not always aware of what they are signing.

“These people are taking advantage of our tenants and it is not acceptable.

“Council officers will always carry ID with them and do not show up unannounced.

“If you have any concerns or problems with your council property, then please contact our teams directly - they are here to help and advise you.

"If your home needs any repairs carrying out, then we are here for that.”

Council tenants can contact the council on 01623 450000 (choose option 1) or email [email protected]

