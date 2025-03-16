Hucknall pub named one of Nottinghamshire's best again by Campaign For Real Ale

Byron's Rest in Hucknall has again been named one of the best pubs in the county.

A Hucknall pub has again been named one of the best in the county by the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA).

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Byron's Rest, on Baker Street, has finished third in the Urban/City category of this year' Nottingham branch of the CAMRA Pub of the Year competition.

Most Popular

A regular winner of accoldaes and recognition from CAMRA in recent years, Byron's Rest continues to fly the flag for beer in Hucknall and was last year again featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner of the category - and overall winner in the county - was The Horse & Jockey in Stapleford, a national CAMRA Pub of The Year finalist in 2013 and 2022, with The Crown in Beeston second.

The other category in the contest was Village where the winner - and overall runner-up - was The Old Green Dragon in Oxton, ahead of the Round RobINN in East Leake with the Keyworth Tavern in Keyworth third.

Richard Darrington, Byron's Rest landlord, said: "We will keep on striving to get that top spot one day, congratualtions to the Horse & Jockey again.

"To still be in the top three in the county for us is pretty amazing, given that we're only a micro pub and we've not give up yet on one say being the number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm still very proud to be recognised like this and to keep the Hucknall flag flying and it's all down to our customers, we've got an amazing client base, they are some fantastic people and they deserve this recognition, it's all down to them."

Paul Guilford, Manager of the Horse & Jockey said “We are very proud to receive this award for the fifth year running.

All of us concerned with the Jockey work tirelessly to provide a great selection of ales and ciders, a welcoming atmosphere and a keenness to provide a service people will enjoy and wish to visit us again”

Steve Westby, Nottingham CAMRA branch chairman, commented: "It is no surprise that this lively free house (The Horse & Jockey) is again a deserved winner of this competition.

"The award recognises the choice of 13 well kept real ales, many of them from local breweries, served in a welcoming friendly, comfortable, atmosphere."