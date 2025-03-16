Hucknall pub named one of Nottinghamshire's best again by Campaign For Real Ale
Byron's Rest, on Baker Street, has finished third in the Urban/City category of this year' Nottingham branch of the CAMRA Pub of the Year competition.
A regular winner of accoldaes and recognition from CAMRA in recent years, Byron's Rest continues to fly the flag for beer in Hucknall and was last year again featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.
Winner of the category - and overall winner in the county - was The Horse & Jockey in Stapleford, a national CAMRA Pub of The Year finalist in 2013 and 2022, with The Crown in Beeston second.
The other category in the contest was Village where the winner - and overall runner-up - was The Old Green Dragon in Oxton, ahead of the Round RobINN in East Leake with the Keyworth Tavern in Keyworth third.
Richard Darrington, Byron's Rest landlord, said: "We will keep on striving to get that top spot one day, congratualtions to the Horse & Jockey again.
"To still be in the top three in the county for us is pretty amazing, given that we're only a micro pub and we've not give up yet on one say being the number one.
"I'm still very proud to be recognised like this and to keep the Hucknall flag flying and it's all down to our customers, we've got an amazing client base, they are some fantastic people and they deserve this recognition, it's all down to them."
Paul Guilford, Manager of the Horse & Jockey said “We are very proud to receive this award for the fifth year running.
All of us concerned with the Jockey work tirelessly to provide a great selection of ales and ciders, a welcoming atmosphere and a keenness to provide a service people will enjoy and wish to visit us again”
Steve Westby, Nottingham CAMRA branch chairman, commented: "It is no surprise that this lively free house (The Horse & Jockey) is again a deserved winner of this competition.
"The award recognises the choice of 13 well kept real ales, many of them from local breweries, served in a welcoming friendly, comfortable, atmosphere."