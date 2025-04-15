New road markings making school runs safer in Hucknall

The road markings will make the journey to school safer.

Families in Hucknall will start the new school term with some welcome improvements to road safety outside two of the town’s primary schools.

Fresh road markings have been painted on Broomhill Road to help keep children safe at busy drop-off and pick-up times at Broomhill Junior School, Butler’s Hill Primary School and also the Hucknall Family Hub

These include clearer 'keep clear' zones and a dedicated disabled drop-off space—making it easier for families with accessibility needs to safely get children to school .

Hucknall county councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who worked with Nottinghamshire Council to get the fresh markings put in place, following meetings with the schools, said: “Making sure children can get to and from school safely is something I care deeply about.

Councillor Lee Waters is delighted about the road safety improvements he instigated.

"I have been working with parents and concerned residents to get this sorted in time for the start of the upcoming summer term and I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to work together and get these changes in place before the new term.

"The new disabled drop-off spot is especially important for families who need that bit of extra support.

“The improvements build on wider efforts across Hucknall to make school environments safer and more inclusive.

"With the new markings now completed ahead of the school term, the area around Broomhill Road is safer and more accessible for pupils, parents, and staff, and will also help to ease congestion and improve safety during busy school times."

