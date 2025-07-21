Afternoon tea returns to The Gedling Inn – Supporting Age UK Notts

To book your place, please contact Elaine on 07872 839605.

Adding to the charm of the afternoon, guests will enjoy a live performance by the talented vocalist Lily Taylor-Ward, whose beautiful voice is sure to make the event even more memorable.

After the overwhelming success of the sold-out Afternoon Tea event held at The Gedling Inn in March, we are thrilled to announce its return this autumn the event will once again be raising funds in support of Age UK Notts, helping to make a difference in the lives of older and/or vulnerable people across Nottinghamshire.

Guests are warmly invited to join us on Friday 5th September 2025, from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM, for an afternoon of delicious treats, great company, and heartfelt entertainment.

Hosted at the welcoming Gedling Inn, located at 50 Main Road, Gedling, Nottingham, NG4 3HL, the event will feature a traditional afternoon tea with a selection of sweet and savoury delights, freshly brewed tea, and a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

🎟️ Tickets are £16.50 per person, with all proceeds going to Age UK Notts.

📞 To book your place, please contact Elaine on 07872 839605.

Whether you're catching up with friends, celebrating a special occasion, or simply looking for a lovely way to spend an afternoon, this event promises to be a heartwarming and enjoyable experience—all while supporting a fantastic cause.