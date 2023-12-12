Beat The Streets announces first acts for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual event, now heading for its sixth edition, is renowned for the vital funds totalling £400,000+ it has raised in support of Framework Housing Association. The festival was recognised for this achievement with the Community Impact Award at 2022’s UK Festival Awards, while this week’s 2023 ceremony saw festival organisers DHP pick up the Promoter of the Year gong for its efforts across their seven festival portfolio.

Beat The Streets returns to Nottingham on 28 January 2024, and more than 30 artists have now been announced for the city centre festival. Once again, the line-up centres local talent from across the East-Midlands, something that has become a staple of the event.

Performing across the day will be some of the most exciting emerging and established artists on the Nottingham scene, including Alfie Sharp, Chloe Rodgers, Girlband, Panchiko, ROB.GREEN, THePETEBOX, and many more. The festival will take place across major venues in the city centre including Rock City, Rescue Rooms, Stealth and Bodega, with all proceeds from tickets, bar, and merch going directly to Framework.

Festival booker Joseph Patten said: “We’re over the moon to be back for 2024 with another brilliant line-up that recognises the amazing talent on show in our city. Every year it’s a real highlight to see the music community coming out in full force to support such an important cause. We smashed the £400k milestone at last year’s festival so now we’re ready to do it all again and see how much more we can raise for Framework. Sadly, now more than ever, we’re seeing how important homeless charities are, so the team here are proud to work towards supporting the vital work that Framework does, and we’re looking forward to putting on a top day celebrating Nottingham’s great scene.”

Other artists performing at Beat The Streets 2024 will be: 2079, 94 gunships, Airport Dad, Amy Palmer, bexx, Bloodworm, Bored Marsh, Cam Mannix, Chloe Rodgers, CJ's Mirra Maze, Cost of Loving, Davoli, Dusty 4 Track, Guest Singer, Kai-Otee, Lois, Midnight Rodeo, OTALA, PASTE., Penny Moon, Rad Pitt, Serena Jasmine, Set in Motion, Sharp Class, The

Launched in 2018, Beat The Streets has brought the music community in Nottingham together annually to raise awareness of and funds for a vital cause; providing a stellar day of live music in the process. The successful events over the past five years have seen over £400,000 raised for Framework as concert-goers flocked to see incredible performances from the likes of Sleaford Mods, Jake Bugg, Saint Raymond, Evil Scarecrow, Ferocious Dog & Divorce, with all proceeds across ticket, bar & merchandise sales donated to the homelessness charity.

The funds raised by Beat The Streets so far have gone towards keeping the Sneinton Hermitage shelter open all year round; accommodating more than 60 high risk service users; employing two full time mental health workers to provide much needed support to over 1,500 service users with complex needs including substance misuse; supporting the charity & its service users throughout the Covid-19 pandemic; and helping to open Mechanics House, which provides accommodation and resettlement support.

The £89,500 raised at the 2023 event was used to fund the build of a block of eight purpose-built flats in Forest Fields to be named Akins House after DHP directors George and Sean Akins, in recognition of the ongoing support provided by the annual festival. Of the flats, MD George Akins said: “Everyone at DHP Family is very pleased to have been able to raise more vital funds for Framework in 2023. We’re incredibly proud to bring the Nottingham music community together each January for such an important cause, and proud of the support that Beat The Streets has funded. It’s brilliant to see the tangible difference the money raised is making to the lives of vulnerable people in our city, particularly with this year’s contribution going towards a permanent home that’s set to help many people over the coming years.”