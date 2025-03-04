Big Ashfield Spring Clean 2025

Councillors Lee Waters and Dave Shaw will be rolling up their sleeves to help residents with their excess waste.

Councillors Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott have released a list of flying skip locations for this Saturday. The skips, bin lorries on tour will head to 26 locations across Hucknall and the surrounding villages.

Councillor Lee Waters, Ashfield Independent councillor for Hucknall said, "Our flying skips are a great way of getting rid of your excess waste. They are extremely popular across Hucknall. This is yet another example of the Ashfield Independents providing services that other councils simply don't."

Our flying skips will be visiting Hucknall this Saturday (8 March)

The refuse lorries will also be stopping by Bagthorpe, Bestwood Village, Linby and Papplewick.

The Hucknall locations for the Ashfield Independents' Spring Clean this Saturday.

This is the perfect opportunity to get rid of your excess bagged waste, toys and bric-a-brac.

We cannot accept soft furnishings or upholstered furniture – mattresses, sofas, armchairs, dining chairs or office chairs.

Here is the full list of times and locations:

9:00am - 9:45am - Millbank Place, Canberra Crescent, Derbyshire Lane near West Terrace, Sandy Lane junction of Windmill Avenue, Mandeville Close junction of Olympia Way

10:00am - 10:45am - Jenny Burton Way near Broomhill Park View, Christchurch Road junction of Edward Close, Orchard Street, Wood Lane junction of St Patrick's Road, Kenbrook Road near the sports pavilion

11:00am - 11:45am - Yew Tree Road near Spruce Grove, Common Lane junction of The Common, Robin Bailey Way, Washdyke Lane junction of Greenwood Avenue, Vaughan Avenue near Hayden Lane

12:15pm - 1:00pm - Farleys Lane near Shortwood Avenue, Elm Avenue near Maple Drive, Hankin Street, George Street junction of St Mary's Way, The Drift near Piper Close

1:15pm - 2:00pm - Ashdale Avenue, Robin Hood Drive near chip shop, North Hill Avenue junction of North Hill Crescent, The Connery, Barbara Square near Ward Avenue

2:00pm - 2:45pm - Beauvale Court near Abbots Drive

Don't forget to bring your excess waste, toys, or bric-a-brac to these locations!