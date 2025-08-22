Bus stops & beauty spots in Notts - attractions you can reach without a car this summer

Looking for exciting, budget friendly, Summer day-out ideas? You don’t need a car to discover some of the East Midlands’ most charming attractions.

From fascinating museums to a touch of retail therapy, some of the East Midlands’ most stunning spots are just a bus ride away. Whether you're planning a budget-friendly adventure, going green or simply fancy a smoother way to travel, Stagecoach has rounded up a range of incredible destinations you can reach, with nothing more than a contactless card and a sense of adventure.

Around Retford

-- Discover 800 years of history at Rufford Abbey on Sherwood Arrow. A perfect day out for the family.

Out and about by bus

-- Make a splash in the Lagoons or Cut the Ice in the Ice Caps at Doncaster Dome. Get there on service 29 from Retford.

Around Gainsborough

-- Gym and swim? Try North Lincolnshire's largest facility at The Pods in Scunthorpe. Jump on board InterConnect 100.

-- Cleethorpes Coast Light Railway offers a relaxing four-mile return journey along the Coast the whole family will enjoy.

-- Join in the fun at Force 10 Paintball, accessible on the 98 from Gainsborough.

Around Grimsby

-- Learn all about Grimsby's fascinating maritime history at the Fishing Heritage Centre, only a short walk from the centre.

-- For future skating stars Grimsby Ice Rink is only a short ride on service 4, 5 or 6. Jump on board and enjoy some family time.

-- Check out the 700m outdoor circuit at Chequered Flag Karting in Holton Le Clay. Catch InterConnect 51 to Louth.

Around Hull

-- St Stephen's is one of Hull's most popular shopping destinations. Located right next to the Interchange, the centre offers your favourite brands and guarantees a stylish shopping experience.

-- Kingswood Park has so much to do, shopping, bowling or grabbing a bite to eat. Get there on service 5 or 6.

-- Join in on Guided Walks of Hull's fascinating Old Town. Get 50p off ticket price between 1st April and 31st October. T&C's

-- Catch a film at Vue Cinema, just a short walk from Hull Interchange. Or why not catch a play at Hull Truck Theatre, next door to the Interchange?

-- For bowling and laser quest, the Superbowl has it covered! You can walk from the Interchange or hop on service 1.

-- Visit the spectacular aquarium at The Deep, it's a short bus trip on service 3, 4, 12, 14 or 16.

Around Lincoln

-- Visit the world-class facility at the International Bomber Command Centre on service 2. Get 10% off entry with a valid bus ticket. T&C's

-- City Tour is the perfect way to explore Lincoln. Choose from 9 different stops through the city for the perfect hop-on hop-off journey.

-- Jump Inc. Jump on 6 or 9 and get 2 for 1 on open sessions with a bus ticket. T&C's

-- Lincoln's Cathedral and Castle are a walk up Steep Hill from the bus station or a short ride on service 7, 8, 10 or 12.

-- Think you have what it takes to escape? Find out at Deliverance Escape Rooms, a short walk from the bus station.

Around Mansfield

-- Jump like nobody's watching at i-Jump Trampoline Park, on 11 or 12. With lots of different sessions to enjoy, there's plenty of fun for the whole family.

-- Keep knocking down the pins at Mansfield Superbowl, hop on service 1 or it’s walking distance from the bus station.

-- Enjoy a day of family fun at Robin Hoods Wheelgate Family Theme Park, get there on service 28 or 29.

-- Get up close to a wide variety of friendly animals at White Post Farm! Service 28 or 29.

Around Skegness

-- Spend the day exploring the amazing Lincolnshire Wildlife Park and get 10% off entry with a bus ticket. T&C's

-- Ride service 1 to Anchor Lane to meet the animals at Hardy's Animal Farm for a fun family day out.

-- Check out a live show at the East Coast's premier entertainment venue, The Embassy Theatre. Get there on service 1 or 59.

-- Service 1 can take you to Fantasy Island for Europe's largest seven-day market and rides for all ages

-- Come and meet the Seasiders, there's 11 of our fun-loving open toppers to find! They can take you to all the attractions!

-- Whether you're looking to entertain the kids or go bowling The Pier has it all. Service 1 or 59 can take you there.

Around Worksop

-- Fly through the trees at Go Ape, part of some of the fun Sherwood Pines has to offer. Start the fun on the Sherwood Arrow.

-- Visit Creswell Crags on service 209. Get free entry to the prehistoric archaeology exhibition, plus 10% off in the cafe with a bus ticket. T&Cs

-- Laser Labyrinth is only a short trip on service 4 or the Sherwood Arrow.

-- Chesterfield is a beautiful town with lots to experience, not forgetting the unique and interesting spire. Simply jump on board service 77.

Dave Skepper, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the Summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.

“That is why we have worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Our services are designed to help families make memories together - comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”

Plan your route, and discover more accessible destinations throughout the East Midlands, by visiting Stagecoach’s website.