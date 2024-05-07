Carlton Male Voice Choir to hold festival concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham’s largest male voice choir, Carlton Male Voice Choir, are holding their Festival Concert at Nottingham's prestigious Albert Hall starting at 7.30pm on Saturday 22nd June 2024. The winner of this year's 25th anniversary Music Maker Competition will also perform.

2024 is already a special year for Carlton Male Voice Choir. Earlier this year the choir launched “Nottingham Men Allowed,” a charity pop up choir project.

Over six weeks nearly 60 men, most new to singing, learned 5 songs and with Carlton Male Voice Choir and Carlton Brass held their end of project concert at the Marcus Garvey Centre in Lenton. The concert was sold out.

Carlton Male Voice Choir

That project has already raised over £16,000 for Prostate Cancer UK. Many of those singers are now exploring joining Carlton Male Voice Choir, which has already seen the number of auditioned choir members grow this year.

The Festival Concert will see a special performance by guest artists – fantastic 60's tribute band and regulars at the Cavern Club, Liverpool: The Kinx. Within a year of the first unadvertised gig, The Kinx were headlining theatres and have performed on the same bill as many legendary bands from the 60s era.

The Kinx have performed on the main stages of Britain’s top tribute festivals and secured a recording contract, producing three tribute albums on general release.

The Kinx are grateful to Dave Davies who has endorsed the group and has been most helpful with information to help create an authentic Kinks performance. The Kinx are established as the premier Kinks tribute act in the UK and Europe.

Ray and Dave Davies’s timeless and iconic classics are brought to life by four passionate Kinks fanatics who recreate the “red jacketed” and innovative 60s era of the amazing Kinks. The Kinks had 17 top twenty hit singles and 5 top ten albums and were one of the “Big 4” along with The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who.

Ian Watts, Carlton Male Voice Choir's Musical Director said “2024 is turning out to be a great year for Carlton Male Voice Choir. We were delighted with the response to our Nottingham Men Allowed project.

"Our Festival Concert on 22nd June at the fantastic Albert Hall in Nottingham is going to be a great celebration of the first half of 2024. We are also happy to be able to continue this year's association with Prostate Cancer UK. All profits from the concert are being donated by the choir to that charity.”

Tickets for the concert are available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-festival-concert-2024-by-carlton-mvc-nottingham-with-the-kinx-tickets-807084991937

Tickets are priced at £15 plus booking fee but readers of Hucknall Dispatch can take 15% of the ticket price, taking it down to just £12.75 plus booking fee. To take advantage of this special offer use Promo Code DISPATCH2024 at the checkout.