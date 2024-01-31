CBeebies favourites and ‘Mr Nostalgia’ to bring fun for all the family at Gloworm Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CBeebies stalwart and Gloworm festival favourite Andy Day will be bringing his love of dinosaurs and music to Nottinghamshire this August with his fun-packed live show featuring his famous dinosaur raps. Bursting with rhymes, actions and catchy lyrics about everyone's favourite prehistoric creatures, Andy and his Dino Raps will get kids and parents singing along, as well as taking part in the hugely popular Meet and Greet sessions. The go-to authority on all things dino-related, Andy is a firm favourite with the Gloworm regulars known for his BAFTA-nominated series for CBeebies. It will be his 6th time at Gloworm!

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant will be returning to Gloworm for the third time to meet his fans and appear at special Story Time sessions throughout the weekend. Elmer remains one of the most iconic and widely read children’s book series of all time, selling over 10 million copies worldwide since it was first published. Elmer, the first story featuring the patchwork elephant written and illustrated by David McKee, promotes inclusivity and friendship, themes that continue to resonate with children today. The joyful, heartfelt stories are sure to be enjoyed by all who hear them, along with the chance to meet Elmer too, in this special 35th anniversary year.

Also CBeebies favourites, Bing and Flop from the multi-award-winning children's television series, Bing, will appear on the main stage. Loved by millions of children, and streamed over one billion times on BBC iPlayer, Bing shares the small, everyday stories which can feel so big and shape children’s understanding of the world and their potential within it. Their third time appearing at Gloworm, Bing and Flop will be available for Meet & Greets across the weekend too.

Iconic radio presenter Pat Sharp, voice of a generation and once proud bearer of the best mullet in showbiz, will be making his Gloworm debut. The hugely popular ‘Mr Nostalgia’ will be playing an epic DJ set of hits across the decades. With more than 40 years of broadcasting experience, Pat is still winning new fans both old and young alike, and was booked after being voted TV’s favourite nostalgic TV act. Expect a musical trip back through the eras with plenty of party tunes to get everyone up and dancing.

The new additions join the already announced Mr Blobby, Bodger & Badger, CBeebies TV presenter Maddie Moate, and a whole host of live music from N-Trance; Spice World The Tribute; Noasis; Lolly; Taylor Swift Tribute and Fatboy Tim, plus Nottingham’s own Johnny and The Raindrops, and the popular Playmobil Rave.

The new location for 2024 also means lots of brand-new outdoor adventure activities will be available to add to the festival's fun. The Sky Trail & Mini Sky Trail, Mini Landrovers, Kayaking, Canoeing and WipeOut, the water-based inflatable obstacle course, will be free to festival attendees throughout the weekend.

Away from the main stage action, the themed zones feature all kinds of hands-on opportunities from circus skills and graffiti workshops in The Hive to a Dino Dig, Dinosaur Hatchery, T-Rex Encounter, and Jurassic Giant in the Dino Zone.

White Post Farm will be hosting its own area featuring a Little Farmers Club; Scaly & Creepy Crawlie Club; Birds of Prey and a chance to Meet the Animals, as well as featuring in the Great Outdoors zone with its hay maze, handmade theatre, Sherwood Outlaws, mud kitchens, and den building.

The Playmobil Zone - the festival’s headline sponsor - will have their popular Play Tables for the chance to play with lots of their favourite toys, as well as Meet & Greet some well-known characters.

Organix is thrilled to be sponsoring Gloworm for the 5th year! Join Organix Big Picnic for a fun packed weekend in a dedicated area where little ones can enjoy some delicious Organix Meals, finger foods and snacks. Plus lots of exciting activities including the A-Z of great food play sessions, fruit and veg face painting, arts and crafts and a dance-along with Mr Apples and Miss Strawberry. It’s also the chance to try the latest launches to their kids' food range so drop by and grab a pack.

The Elmer zone will be the home of Story Time and arts & crafts, along with a bookshop, and of course, the chance to meet Elmer too. A special dedicated Tiny Tots zone with preschool workshops and a Big Top showing magnificent movies and ‘Glow-e-oke’ singalong complete the interactive zones.

The new festival location at Holme Pierrepont just outside Nottingham city centre is easily accessible by public transport with a dedicated bus route direct to the festival.

Camping, glamping, bell tents and lodges are on offer, along with day and weekend tickets.