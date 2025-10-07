Christmas 2025 set to dazzle Ashfield

Crowds watch acts on stage at Hucknall Christmas lights switch on

Ashfield District Council is bringing the festive spirit to the District with three Christmas light switch on events in November and December.

The much-loved annual events will feature all the sounds and smells of Christmas with carols, singing and dancing on stage from community performers, hot chocolates, waffles and hot dogs to keep visitors warm, and market stalls selling gifts, baked goods, and crafts. Each event will end with the most exciting part of the evening, the countdown to the light switch on.

The events all start at 4.30pm on:

Thursday 20 November – Sutton, Portland Square

Thursday 27 November – Kirkby Plaza

Wednesday 3 December – Hucknall High Street

The popular 3D feature lighting installations will be returning across all three towns, presenting the perfect photo opportunity for the whole family.

Full details, including timetables and stage lineups will be released closer to the time of the events.

The Council’s event organiser, Out of the Box Events, is looking for traders for each event and are now accepting applications on their website: https://outoftheboxevents.co.uk/looking-to-trade/

Cllr Chris Huskinson, Executive Lead Member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said “Our Christmas light switch on events are always a highlight of our events calendar, and a great way to start the festive season. I am extremely proud that the Council has hosted a year of free to attend events, and the light switch ons will be the perfect end to 2025’s event season.

“We can’t wait to see our town centres bustling with excitement again, the light switch on events really help drive footfall into our town centres, in turn supporting all the fantastic local businesses we have here in Ashfield.”