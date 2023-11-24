Christmas at Wollaton offers visitors big savings this Black Friday Weekend

Visitors can get 20 per cent off ticket prices for a limited time

Nottinghamshire’s one and only festive light trail has announced a Black Friday Weekend sale.

Christmas at Wollaton is giving those who book their trip between Friday, November 24 and Monday, November 27 20 per cent off all tickets for the limited time.

By using the code BLACK20 at checkout, visitors will be able to make big savings on the popular annual event, which has become a firm-favourite Nottingham Christmas attraction since its debut in 2020.

This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever

With a re-designed trail, following a new route, with never-before-seen attractions, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, blending innovative interactive elements with firm favourites.

The new look is thanks to a fresh creative collaboration between design team Luminism and award-winning creative director Katherine Jewkes, who has designed experiences for clients including X, formerly Twitter and the BBC.

This year’s trail will start at the Jingle Bauble, weaving through the Victorian gardens, passing by the illuminated stags known as Comet and Cupid, before finishing in front of the Elizabethan country house.

Exciting new additions include the Field of Flames, a collection of hundreds of imitation flames scattered through the grounds of Wollaton, as well as The Light Launchers, allowing visitors to launch their own laser beam

The trail order will be:

1. Jingle Bauble

2. Tunnel of Light

3. Field of Flames

4. Light Launchers

5. Reflections

6. Comet and Cupid

7. Winter Wonderland

8. Merry and Bright

9. Step into Christmas

10. Robin Hood’s Roses

11. Fire Pitstop

12. Son et Lumière

13. Laser Garden

14. Oh! Christmas Tree

15. Fairground

With tickets expected to sell fast this weekend, book now to secure your spot and avoid disappointment.

Christmas at Wollaton will take place between December 1 to December 31. Tickets can be purchased on the website with discounts on selected time slots for Nottingham city residents.

Tickets are priced from *£24.50 for adults and from *£18.50 for children. Alternatively, family tickets can be purchased from *£18.50 per person.

For more information, visit www.christmasatwollaton.org.

Twitter and Instagram @wollatonlights