Christmas at Wollaton tickets selling fast as firm favourites return and new attractions announced

Tickets are selling fast for Christmas at Wollaton as brand-new and improved attractions are confirmed.

The annual event, which has been running since 2020, marks Nottingham’s countdown to Christmas and vows to be bigger and better than ever.

And with a number of peak slots already sold out, Christmas lovers are advised to book their visit as soon as possible.

Luminism – Light Art Pioneers

Hosted in the stunning grounds of Wollaton Hall Gardens and Deer Park, the 2023 multi-sensory festive spectacle will welcome brand-new illuminations while bringing back much-loved classics.

It promises to be a perfect seasonal trip out for both families and couples, with something for all ages to enjoy.

This year’s trail will follow a completely new route with even more illuminations through the grounds of one of Nottingham’s most popular attractions.

Comprising 15 key zones, the walk will weave through the formal Victorian gardens and camellia house, combining visual and audio effects with a finale in the front of the impressive façade of Wollaton Hall.

New and returning much-loved attractions in 2023 to look out for include

Jingle Bauble – a giant illuminated bauble signalling entryway into the festive adventure.

Laser Garden – the firm favourite is an assortment of elevated lasers which creates a field of beams.

The Tunnel of Light - a new look tunnel creating a picture-perfect statement walkway through Wollaton.

Field of Flames – a mesmerising collection of hundreds of imitation flames scattered through the grounds.

Robin Hood’s Roses – an array of thousands of illuminated flowers inside Camelia House.

Comet and Cupid – the much-loved lit-up giant deer which have become an iconic part of Christmas at Wollaton.

A brand new design team, Luminism, is responsible for the new fresh look of the well-established event.

They will work alongside award-winning creative director Katherine Jewkes - who has designed experiences for clients including Twitter, the Royal Shakespeare Company and the BBC - to create a Christmas at Wollaton like never before.

As well as attractions, guests can tuck into festive food and warming cocktails such as mulled wine and snap picture-perfect moments to remember at Instagrammable spots on their immersive adventure.

This year’s event will run from December 1 to January 1, 2024. Tickets for this year’s event can now be purchased on the Christmas at Wollaton website with discounts on selected time slots for Nottingham city residents.

Adults can attend from *£19.25 and *£12.75 for children. Alternatively, family tickets can be purchased for £54.00 and £18.00* for an adult group ticket (groups of 15+), excluding a booking fee.

For more information, visit www.christmasatwollaton.org.

Twitter and Instagram @wollatonlights.