Comedy night at the Station Hotel: Get your tickets now for another sell-out show

Friday night at the Station Hotel in Hucknall was nothing short of spectacular, proving once again why this venue and Orange Top Comedy has become a must-visit spot on the comedy circuit. With a packed-out crowd and an electric atmosphere, the audience was treated to a stellar lineup of comedians who delivered an unforgettable night of laughter.

Headliner David Tsonos was in top form, effortlessly engaging the audience with his quick wit and hilarious anecdotes. His tales of family chaos and feline misadventures had the crowd in stitches, and his spontaneous interactions with the audience only added to the fun. A true pro, David showed why he’s a favourite on the international comedy scene.

Ashley Frieze brought his unique blend of musical comedy, seamlessly weaving sharp observations with brilliantly crafted songs. Whether riffing on everyday life or playing a re-worked guitar classic by Craig David, his performance had the perfect mix of charm and chaos, keeping the crowd laughing throughout.

MC Les Keen did a fantastic job of keeping the night flowing, bringing his years of experience and razor-sharp wit to the stage. He effortlessly warmed up the crowd and expertly handled the unexpected moments that make live comedy so special. One of those moments came courtesy of audience member Colin, who quickly became an unexpected star of the show. Whether through playful banter or becoming the subject of spontaneous jokes, Colin took it all in good spirits, making the night even more memorable. The comedians bounced off his reactions, turning him into an honorary member of the lineup.

A full house at the Station Hotel

Thomas Noack delivered his wonderfully offbeat set, drawing the audience into his unique world before surprising them with perfectly timed punchlines. Adam Cleveland was hilarious with his sharp storytelling and laid-back delivery, proving why he’s a rising star to watch.

With another sold-out show and a buzzing crowd, Orange Top Comedy and the Station Hotel cemented there reputation as one of the best comedy nights around. If you missed out this time, make sure to grab your tickets early for the next one—you won’t want to miss it!

Orange Tops next Comedy Night at the Station Hotel is on Friday March 28. Make sure you get your tickets now as they are expecting another sell-out show!

Tickets are available from The Station Hotel or via www.orangetop.co.uk