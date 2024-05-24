Developer invites house hunters to instant part-exchange events in Nottinghamshire
The events will be held at Barratt Homes' Romans’ Quarter in Bingham, Beeston Quarter in Beeston, Stonebridge Fields in Market Warsop, Fernwood Village near Newark, and The Hawthorns in Sutton-in-Ashfield, as well as David Wilson Homes’ Old Mill Farm in Brinsley, Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe, and Elm Tree Park in Rainworth.
The events, open to visitors with no appointment necessary, present an exclusive opportunity for homebuyers to explore Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments and meet the sales teams, while potentially receiving a same-day valuation and a cash offer for their property within 24 hours.
As an added incentive, Barratt and David Wilson Homes could also cover the Stamp Duty for homebuyers who opt to Part Exchange to one of their brand-new homes at the event.
Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme aims to streamline the home-selling process, providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer and facilitating a faster transition to their new home.
Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “These events are tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move. Attendees can take advantage of exploring our homes and discovering the exceptional deals available at our developments.
“Our dedicated Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout each event to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting homebuyers in advancing on the property ladder.”
For more information on the upcoming events and current developments, call the Barratt Homes team on 033 3355 8472, or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8473.
Alternatively, explore the range of properties available across the county by visiting the websites at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire or David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.