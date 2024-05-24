Developer invites house hunters to instant part-exchange events in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is inviting house hunters to its Instant Part Exchange events running across select Nottinghamshire developments on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd June.

The events, open to visitors with no appointment necessary, present an exclusive opportunity for homebuyers to explore Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments and meet the sales teams, while potentially receiving a same-day valuation and a cash offer for their property within 24 hours.

As an added incentive, Barratt and David Wilson Homes could also cover the Stamp Duty for homebuyers who opt to Part Exchange to one of their brand-new homes at the event.

Typical street scene at Stonebridge Fields

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme aims to streamline the home-selling process, providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer and facilitating a faster transition to their new home.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “These events are tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move. Attendees can take advantage of exploring our homes and discovering the exceptional deals available at our developments.

“Our dedicated Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout each event to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting homebuyers in advancing on the property ladder.”

For more information on the upcoming events and current developments, call the Barratt Homes team on 033 3355 8472, or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8473.