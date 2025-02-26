Dr Rangan Chatterjee Brings The Thrive Tour to Nottingham

It was after a particularly busy day in his GP surgery, some 15 years ago, that Dr Rangan Chatterjee - host of Europe’s number one health podcast, Feel Better, Live More, and star of BBC One’s Doctor in the House - had the revelation that would change his life, and that of so many others.

‘I had seen fifty patients that day and I asked myself, how many have I really helped?’ he says. ‘I realised it was probably about 20% of them. Yes, I was compassionate and referred people for blood tests who needed them and wrote many prescriptions, but I realised I was medicating symptoms and not getting to the root cause of people’s problems.

‘And for most people, if there’s not an acute medical problem like a disease or a broken bone, what they need to be healthy is to change something in their lifestyle. That is not what we were taught about at medical school in Edinburgh.’

In March 2025, Dr Chatterjee will embark on his first ever, UK-wide tour - The Thrive Tour: Be The Architect Of Your Health And Happiness - and bring some of his incredible teachings to audiences who, he promises, are in for a treat.

‘This is not going to be a series of medical lectures,’ he says. ‘It is a fun, truly immersive experience, the first of its kind, with storytelling, music and visuals.

‘It is a combination of everything I have learned, everything in my six books, everything from the podcasts, pulled together into achievable things that anyone can do. People are going to leave feeling inspired and empowered, saying ‘Wow, I really can do these things and make my life better!’ I hope they will come with their friends and partners to experience it together and all get on board with each other’s support.’

The tour begins on 1 March in Nottingham and will then travel to 13 other cities in the UK, before culminating at Edinburgh Playhouse on 29 March.

‘I really believe you are the architect of your own health and happiness,’ says Dr Chatterjee. ‘It is sometimes hard to remember that. People are struggling with what’s going on in the world, they feel out of control and there is so much uncertainty - and that’s why this tour comes at just the right time. If you feel in control of your health and happiness you can change everything. Your relationships and friendships will be better, and you can earn more money. You can’t control the world, but you can control the small things to have power in your own life.’

What kind of tips will he be sharing?

‘One of the most important questions we should be asking ourselves is ‘Can I trust myself? Can I rely on myself to follow through if I say I will do something?’,’ says Dr Chatterjee.

‘I made a promise to myself several years ago that I would do just five minutes of strength training every day. As we get older it is one of the most important things we can do for our health and I knew that if I used some weights every day, that would be a great thing. So, every day, I come downstairs in my pyjamas to make my coffee. It takes five minutes to brew. While that is happening, I don’t go on social media or check my emails. I pick up the kettlebell I keep in the kitchen or use my bodyweight, and I do my exercises. It makes it much easier if you stick it onto an existing habit - for me that’s making my coffee. This is not about motivation or willpower, it’s a habit, a discipline, and it shows me every morning that I can trust myself.

‘The best thing people can do is have self-belief and one way to do that is to take a break from all the outside influences trying to pull us one way or another,’ he says. ‘A small amount of daily solitude is key, whether that is a walk, yoga, meditation or journalling.’

He is very clear about why he is embarking on this tour and talks about it with a huge amount of passion and excitement. ‘I honestly really care about people,’ says Dr Chatterjee. ‘We have made health too complicated. These are the very best tips that I have seen work and I want people to stop being unhealthy and unfulfilled. I want this to be transformative. I want them to see how easy it is for their lives to be better.’

Dr Rangan Chatterjee: The Thrive Tour comes to Nottingham, Theatre Royal and Concert Hall on 1 March. Tickets available at: DrChatterjee.com/events/