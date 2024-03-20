Elemental Theatre's 'Waiting Room' charms Hucknall audiences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



This delightful original comedy, set in the bustling confines of a local hospital's waiting area, had theatre-goers in stitches from the very first scene.

Led by the talented trio of Thomas Levi, Rebecca Morris, and Chris Stevenson, the play follows the madcap adventures of David, Rachel, and Dr. Green as they navigate a night filled with eccentric patients and unexpected twists.

From uproarious moments like the mishap with the hen party to poignant pensioners that tug at the heartstrings, "Waiting Room" delivers a rollercoaster of emotions that captivated the entire audience.

The chemistry between the actors is undeniable, with each seamlessly slipping into multiple roles and bringing their characters to life with charm and wit. And it's not just theatre enthusiasts who found themselves drawn into the action – audience members from all walks of life, including local NHS workers, were nodding in agreement and recognition throughout the show.

With its cleverly crafted script, filled with authentic anecdotes and witty one-liners, "Waiting Room" is a shining example of the power of local theatre to entertain and unite a community.

Whether you're a long-time fan of Elemental Theatre Company or a newcomer to the scene, this production is sure to leave you smiling long after the final curtain call.