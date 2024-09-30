Empowering women in business: A new networking opportunity in Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you a woman in business seeking a refreshing alternative to traditional, stiff, pencil-skirt networking events? Look no further! We’re excited to announce a new opportunity in Nottingham that offers so much more than just a monthly meet-up.

The driving force behind these events is Roxy Rhodes, founder of Filter Free Business. As a mental health therapist and business coach, Roxy is deeply passionate about helping women thrive both personally and professionally. Her mission to build a community of empowered women through real, honest, and supportive networking has already seen great success in Clowne, Chesterfield. Now, with the fantastic support of new, local host Cheryl Spittle, we’re thrilled to bring this inspiring event to Nottingham! Held at Papplewick and Linby Village Hall, this monthly gathering provides a warm, welcoming space for women in business to connect, learn, and grow. The first session kicks off on 4th November 2024, and here’s what you can expect:

Location:

Papplewick and Linby Village Hall, 17 Linby Lane, Papplewick, Nottingham NG15 8FB. (Loads of free parking available!)

Join us 4th Nov 9:30am

Schedule:

9:30-10:15 AM – Networking & Chat

Start your day with a relaxed networking session. We’ll make sure you feel welcome from the moment you walk in! Whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert, we’ve got you covered. We’ll make you a cuppa while you mingle with like-minded women.

10:15-11:00 AM – Training

Each month, we tackle a new topic aimed at enhancing your business skills. The training is engaging, practical, and tailored to meet the real-life challenges of running a business. Expect a relaxed, chatty atmosphere where everyone is encouraged to share ideas, ask questions, and learn together.

11:00-11:30 AM – Optional Networking

Need more time to connect? Stick around for another half-hour of networking! It’s often so much fun that we have to gently nudge people out the door when it’s over!

This session offers a fantastic opportunity to meet other local women entrepreneurs, share your experiences, and learn something new, all in a supportive and relaxed environment.

Why Choose Business Club PRO?

Joining this event means you’re not just attending a one-off session. As part of Business Club PRO, Membership includes unlimited access to:

- All monthly meet-ups

- Weekly online co-working sessions

- Online video courses and downloadable resources

- Quarterly business strategy planning sessions

- A private, supportive community group

If you're new to this sort of thing and feeling a little nervous, don’t worry! We will make you feel at home from the very first moment.

Sign Up Today!

If you’re ready to experience a networking group that’s relaxed, motivating, and packed with value, come along to our Nottingham Monthly Meet-Up! Grab your ticket on Eventbrite and we’ll been in touch, or visit business-club-pro to learn more about Business Club PRO and sign up.

Let’s build something amazing together—we can’t wait to meet you!

Roxy & Cheryl