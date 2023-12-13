Shoppers won’t need to travel far for some seasonal magic this year, as Nottingham’s leading shopping destination is preparing to launch its latest pop-up experience, just in time for Christmas.

Building on the success of its previous Glow Room event, Victoria Centre will host a free Northern Lights-inspired sensory experience between 18 December and 2 January on the upper mall, located in the former Build-a-Bear unit.

Named ‘Nordic Brights’, shoppers will be transported to the home of the famous light spectacle in Norway, through an immersive display of colourful wall and ceiling projections, accompanied by atmospheric music.

Visitors will also be treated to various multi-sensory experiences, including the scent of an alpine forest, a crackling log ‘fire’ and a woodland landscape featuring snow-dusted pine trees, as well as logs to perch on and blankets to wrap themselves up in.

Experience the 'Nordic Brights' at Victoria Centre

There will also be a series of festive activities to enjoy, including a photograph opportunity on a sleigh and a craft station around the log campfire, as well as sensory sessions where there will be no music, reduced smells and a still projection, ensuring everyone can enjoy the experience.

While the event is free to attend, optional donations are encouraged to the centre’s chosen charity, Hope Nottingham; a charity which supports food banks across Nottingham.

Commenting on the upcoming experience, Nigel Wheatley, centre director at Victoria Centre, said:

“This festive season, we’re transporting shoppers to a Nordic landscape filled with colourful projections and a mini-forest, where they’ll enjoy dancing lights on the walls and ceilings and soothing sounds of animals, while they sit by our log fire wrapped in blankets.

“We’ve always been able to transport our shoppers somewhere unique; whether a warm, sunny beach or pool party, a magical forest or even a disco-inspired rollerskating rink, and this experience will be no different.”

There are plenty of other opportunities throughout the centre for shoppers to get into the Christmas spirit, including taking part in a ‘Gonk trail’ around the centre, as a nod to the traditional Norwegian mascot, by donating gifts to the centre’s Giving Box, as part of Mission Christmas, a nation-wide gift appeal run by Gem’s Cash for Kids, and by attending a choir performance by the Newstead Brass Band.

Nordic Brights will be the centre’s second free pop-up experience this year, following the popular Victoria Springs pool party event, which saw over 6000 shoppers flock to the centre for a summer of fun.

Nordic Brights will run 18 December – 2 January, and is open every day from 10am – 6pm and 11am – 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. Visits to see the Nordic Brights can be booked here.