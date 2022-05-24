Doctor Who and Emmerdale acting legend joins Yorkshire film shoot for independent filmmaker

Lewis Robinson, whose debut short film was nominated for a major award in 2018, was delighted to welcome Frazer Hines to the cast as the small crew polished off the final scenes of Orchid Moon in Harrogate.

A former student of Ashville College, Lewis said: "Filming has been a success these last four days.

"I'm a massive Doctor Who fan, and to have Frazer appear in the film has been a dream come true.

Harrogate filmmaker Lewis Robinson with actor Frazer Hines.

"Frazer played Patrick Troughton's companion, Jamie McCrimmon, for 117 episodes in some of the greatest Doctor Who stories, including The Web of Fear and The Invasion, both directed by Douglas Camfield, who is one of influences and one of the best Doctor Who directors."

As well as Frazer's key roles in classic TV sci-f series Dr Who and TV soap Emmerdale where he played Joe Sugden, the 77-year-old actor also famously appeared in one of Charlie Chaplin's final films, A King in New York (1957) at the age of 13.

Since Lewis graduated from the MetFilm School at Ealing Studios in London he has won a string of awards for his socially-conscious, short films.

Harrogate film shoot - Orchid Moon's lead actor Jake Waring with Frazer Hines in the Old Bell Tavern.

As well as being commended for the screenplay of debut short Forgotton in the Gold Movie Awards in early 2018, Lewis Robinson also saw his short film Addiction scoop the Audience Choice Award at Harrogate Film Festival in 2020.

Now that filming has been completed, next follows the editing process before Lewis's thoughts turn to a possible distribution deal for his new movie.