Hucknall's Arc Cinema: action-packed film festival, Star Wars characters, Back to the Future DeLorean.....and much more

The Back To The Future LeLorean will be at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this weekend

A staggering 16 films are being shown across Saturday and Sunday at the High Street venue as part of an event that starts on Thursday (September 8).

The opening of the festival features two special screenings of The Littlest Rebel, starring Shirley Temple, which was the very first film shown at the original Byron Cinema when it opened in Huckall back on November 2, 1936.

But it is during the weekend where the action will really ramp up with fan events, an offering the Arc has become renowned for, taking centre stage.

The first ever Ashfield Film Festival

The first is on Saturday with a showing of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at 7pm and 7.30pm.

As part of this you can meet Chewbacca, along with Darth Vader and some Stormtroopers.

The second fan event, on Sunday, centres on Back To The Future with showings of the first two instalments of the movie. This event includes a photo with the official DeLorean car used by Universal as well as souvenir poster and prints.

For younger cinema goers, a quartet of Disney films – The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Encanto and Moana – are being shown on Saturday and youngsters are encouraged to enjoy their visit in comfort with the showings doubling up as pyjama parties.

The final day of the festival doubles up as sing-along Sunday with the audience encouraged to belt out the soundtrack during showings of Grease, The Greatest Showman, Mamma Mia and Wizard of Oz.

Notable anniversaries are also marked with E.T. on the menu 40 years after its original release and The Princess Bride celebrating its 35 years.

Ashfield Film Festival weekend show times, Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11:

The Little Mermaid (pyjama party) Sat 16:30

Frozen (pyjama party) Sat 17:00

Encanto (pyjama party) Sat 17:30

Moana (pyjama party) Sat 18:00

Top Gun Double Bill Sat 18:30

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Sat 19:00 19:30

Grease (sing-a-long) Sun 13:30

Greatest Showman (sing-a-long) Sun 13:30

Mamma Mia (sing-a-long) Sun 13:30

Wizard of Oz (sing-a-long) Sun 13:30

E.T. (40th anniversary) Sun 15:30

Back to the Future Part I Sun 15:30

Back to the Future Part II Sun 17:30

The Princess Bride (35th anniversary) Sun 17:40

Back to the Future Part III Sun 19:30

The offering at the Arc doesn’t start and end with the film festival with tickets for the anticipated Don’t Worry Darling going on sale today (Friday September 9).

The cinema has also launched its Matinee Madness offering, which sees Saturday and Sunday showings before 3pm for the rest of September charged at £4.

The ‘Fiver Friday’ offering is also ongoing and new films out this week are ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ starring Pete Davdison and ‘See How They Run’

Other film times (Friday September 9 to Thursday September 15):

BEAST (15):

Fri 20:00, Mon-to-Wed 19:50; Thu 19:30

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG)

Sun 11:00

BODIES BODIES BODIES (15)

Fri 14:05 18:20 20:35; Sat 13:20, 15:25, 21:25; Sun 17:30, 19:55; Mon-to-Wed 15:20, 17:45, 20:00; Thu 15:20, 17:25, 20:00

FALL (15)

Fri 17:50, 20:25; Sat 14:05, 20:00; Sun 19:35; Mon-to-Thu 19:30

MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U)

Sat 11:20; Sun 11:30

SEE HOW THEY RUN (12A)

Fri 14:05, 16:15, 18:25, 20:15; Sat 13:25, 14:50, 20:55; Sun 15:25, 17:35, 19:45; Mon-to-Thu 15:20, 17:50, 20:00

TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE CURSE OF THE MUMMY (U)

Fri 16:10; Sat 11:20, 12:45; Sun 11:15, 15:25; Mon-to-Thu 17:25

THE FORGIVEN (18)

Fri 15:15, 17:30; Mon-to-Thu 15:20 17:30

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING (15)

Fri 15:00; Sat 15:35; Mon-to-Thu 15:20

KIDS’ CLUB: LIGHTYEAR (PG)

Sat 10:30 Sun 11:00

SILVER SCREEN: NOPE (15)

Thu 15:00