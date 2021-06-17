Hucknall's Arc Cinema launches new initiative - and movie times listed for the week ahead

In The Heights

Firstly, the High Street venue has revealed its ‘Silver Screen’ scheme, which is offering the added bonus of a free tea or coffee for every senior ticket bought for a showing before 4pm from Monday to Friday.

It is designed to encourage senior citizens to get back out and about now many Covid restrictions have been lifted. Seniors must be aged over 65 and ID may be required.

Anyone interested can check out the film times for the week ahead later in this article.

Fast and Furious 9

What’s more, next Thursday (June 24), at 10.30am, it is the cinema’s second ‘Parent and Baby’ screening specifically designed for mums and dads who would ordinarily struggle to get to the cinema to see the latest releases.

To make the screening more child friendly, lights are only partially dimmed and the volume is lowered.

Parents can sit guilt-free while their baby cries, crawls along the aisle, mum breast feeds or you have to get up for a walk around.

The film being shown is the newly-released ‘In The Heights’ and the screening is offered at a discounted rate with a free tea or coffee. Pushchairs can be left on the first floor landing outside the lift door.

Arc Cinema, Hucknall

Film times for the coming week (Friday June 18 to Thursday June 24) are:

A Quiet Place Part II (15)

Fri 16:35, 20:55; Sat & Sun 20:35; Mon-Weds 16:35, 20:55; Thurs 17:10.

Cruella (12A)

Fri 13:10, 15:50; Sat & Sun 15:15; Mon-Weds 13:10, 15:50; Thurs14:35.

Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds (PG)

Sat & Sun 11:20, 13:40, 15:40;

F9: The Fast Saga (12A)

Thurs 17:25 19:20 20:20

In The Heights (PG)

Fri 15:05, 17:25, 20:20; Sat & Sun 12:10, 15:05, 18:00, 20:10; Mon-Wed 15:05, 17:25, 20:20; Thurs 10:30, 15:10, 17:15, 20:10.

Nobody (15)

Fri 13:00, 18:50, 20:55; Sat & Sun 18:05, 20:55; Mon-Weds 13:00, 18:50, 20:55; Thurs 13:10.

Peter Rabbit 2 (U)

Fri 13:35, 15:30; Sat & Sun 11:30, 13:10, 16:05; Mon-Weds 13:35, 15:30; Thurs 15:20.

Raya & The Last Dragon (U)

Sat & Sun 11:00

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

Fri 18:30; Sat & Sun 18:10; Mon-Weds 18:30; Thurs 14:30.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (15)

Fri 14:05, 18:00, 20:30; Sat & Sun 13:35, 18:00, 20:30; Mon-Weds 14:05, 18:00, 20:30; Thur 18:00, 20:30.

Film Times are subject to change.