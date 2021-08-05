Matt Damon stars in Stillwater

And with the High Street location is continuing to open up early during the school holidays, so more families can take advantage and have no excuses to miss the films on offer.

Stillwater has been in the spotlight in the USA this week because the writer-director said the story was inspired by the Amanda Knox ‘saga’ – and she’s been all over Twitter condemning it.

Amanda Knox, for those who don’t know, spent almost four years in an Italian prison following her conviction for the 2007 murder of fellow American exchange student Meredith Kercher, before she was definitively acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court in 2015.

There is plenty of excitement surrounding the film, not least for Matt Damon’s performance which many film insiders say could lead to an Oscar nomination.

Paw Patrol: The Movie is not another one of those ‘toddler cinema experience’ things that is basically just a couple of episodes of the hit TV show starring the heroic pups.

This is a full-length movie with some famous voices including Kim Kardashian and Kimmy Kimmel and looks set to be popular with young film fans.

Show times (from Friday, August 6, to Thursday, August 12):

JUNGLE CRUISE (12A): Fri 11:05, 12:55, 15:25, 18:40; Sat & Sun 11:05, 12:55, 15:25, 18:40, 20:55; Mon-Thu 11:10, 13:45, 15:20, 18:25, 21:00.

OLD (15): Fri 21:15; Sat & Sun 21:15; Mon-Thu 21:00.

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE (U): Mon-Thu 11:20, 13:00.

PETER RABBIT 2 (U): Every day 11:00 (KIDS CLUB £3.50).

STILLWATER (15): Fri 15:55, 18:55, 20:35; Sat & Sun 15:55, 18:00, 20:45; Mon-Thu 15:05, 17:50, 20:35.

SPACE JAM (U): Fri 15:30, 17:55; Sat & Sun 13:10, 15:30, 17:55; Mon-Thu 16:15, 18:35.

SPIRIT UNTAMED (U): Fri 11:20, 13:35; Sat & Sun 11:20, 13:35; Mon-Thu 11:10, 13:25.

THE CROODS 2: A NEW AGE (U): Fri 14:05; Sat & Sun 11:10.